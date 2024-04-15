51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing celebrate the opening of Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. Representatives from across the 51st Fighter Wing, Camp Yongsan-Casey and Military Family Housing attended the event to celebrate the opening of the new playground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

