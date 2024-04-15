U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. The playground adds more recreational options for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:52 Photo ID: 8342050 VIRIN: 240410-F-BD538-1027 Resolution: 4956x3297 Size: 5.66 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.