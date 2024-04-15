From the center left, Tom Hill, Camp Yongsan-Casey Engineer and Services Division chief, U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Londono, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron execution support technician, and Col. Kyle Grygo, 51st Mission Support Group commander, cut a ribbon to symbolize the opening of the Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8342048
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-BD538-1013
|Resolution:
|5817x3272
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT