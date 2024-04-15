Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park [Image 2 of 6]

    51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    From the center left, Tom Hill, Camp Yongsan-Casey Engineer and Services Division chief, U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Londono, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron execution support technician, and Col. Kyle Grygo, 51st Mission Support Group commander, cut a ribbon to symbolize the opening of the Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:55
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Month of the military child
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st CES
    Camp Yongsan-Casey
    Northlake Park

