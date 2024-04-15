51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park

From the center left, Tom Hill, Camp Yongsan-Casey Engineer and Services Division chief, U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Londono, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron execution support technician, and Col. Kyle Grygo, 51st Mission Support Group commander, cut a ribbon to symbolize the opening of the Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

