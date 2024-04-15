51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing and Camp Yongsan-Casey celebrate the ribbon cutting of Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. The joint effort of Osan AB and Camp Yongsan-Casey supported Airmen and their families by providing a space to interact with community members and perform physical activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

