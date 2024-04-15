U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing and Camp Yongsan-Casey celebrate the ribbon cutting of Northlake Park at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The playground equipment was donated by Camp Yongsan-Casey and the project was recently completed. The joint effort of Osan AB and Camp Yongsan-Casey supported Airmen and their families by providing a space to interact with community members and perform physical activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8342039
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-BD538-1002
|Resolution:
|5194x2922
|Size:
|10.41 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
