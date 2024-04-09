Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers [Image 7 of 8]

    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers currently deployed at Foward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, pass out cake after attending a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing, reaffirming the commitment to preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at Karliki, on April 15, 2024. Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army Team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

