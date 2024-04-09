Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Teregeyo, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, cooks during a barbeque after a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing event to reaffirm Soldiers’ commitment to preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at Karliki, Poland, on April 15, 2024. Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army Team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

