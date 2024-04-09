Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers currently deployed at Foward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, host a barbeque after attending a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing event, reaffirming the commitment to preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at Karliki on April 15, 2024. Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army Team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

