Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lashar Haines and Master Sgt. Charles L. Tutt, both Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, cook barbeque during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing event that reaffirmed Soldiers’ commitment to preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment at Karliki, Poland, on April 15, 2024. Every year in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Army units host a series of events to reinforce the roles and responsibilities of every member of the Army Team to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

