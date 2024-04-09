Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers [Image 4 of 8]

    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik and Command Sgt. Maj. Cory Wemhoff, command team of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. Glenn Millan, a Marne Guardian for the 3rd DSB, cut a cake to celebrate the signing of a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at Karliki, Poland, on April 15, 2024. The DoD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8340394
    VIRIN: 240415-A-FW799-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers
    Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT