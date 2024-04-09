U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik and Command Sgt. Maj. Cory Wemhoff, command team of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. Glenn Millan, a Marne Guardian for the 3rd DSB, cut a cake to celebrate the signing of a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at Karliki, Poland, on April 15, 2024. The DoD observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

This work, Provider Soldiers Reaffirm Commitment to Protecting Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.