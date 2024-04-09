PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2024) U.S. Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conduct a fueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), April 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 05:01 Photo ID: 8340124 VIRIN: 240415-N-VF504-1110 Resolution: 2730x4101 Size: 899.64 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.