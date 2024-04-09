Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Seaman Michael Schoenhardt, from Chicago, mans the phone and distance line during a fueling-at-sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

