    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Krescent Peters 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2024) The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), front, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) sail alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a fueling-at-sea, April 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8340079
    VIRIN: 240415-N-SP932-1004
    Resolution: 4480x2987
    Size: 906.37 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Krescent Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Fueling at sea
    USN

