Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea [Image 3 of 6]

    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2024) The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) sail alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a fueling-at-sea, April 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8340077
    VIRIN: 240415-N-BR246-1024
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 906.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea
    Theodore Roosevelt Fueling-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT