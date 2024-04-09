U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Burnett, 48th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, addresses Lakenheath High School students at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th SFS participated in an expeditionary operations demonstration to teach LHS students about their careers and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|04.03.2024
|04.15.2024 04:33
|8340063
|240403-F-YU294-1004
|4128x2747
|651.76 KB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|5
|0
This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
