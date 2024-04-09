U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Chalk and Senior Airman Larry Jimenez, 48 Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, put on a bite demonstration for Lakenheath HIgh School students at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th SFS MWD handlers participated in an expeditionary operations demonstration to demonstrate why K-9’s are essential to base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. readiness (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8340061
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-YU294-1005
|Resolution:
|5617x3737
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT