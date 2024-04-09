U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Chalk and Senior Airman Larry Jimenez, 48 Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, put on a bite demonstration for Lakenheath HIgh School students at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th SFS MWD handlers participated in an expeditionary operations demonstration to demonstrate why K-9’s are essential to base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. readiness (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8340061 VIRIN: 240403-F-YU294-1005 Resolution: 5617x3737 Size: 1.28 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.