Expeditionary Ops Demo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal admin, dresses a Lakenheath High School student with a bomb suit helmet at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing let students participate in multiple interactive demonstrations put on by multiple units and organizations across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8340060
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-YU294-1008
|Resolution:
|4630x3081
|Size:
|896.31 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
