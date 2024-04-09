Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 4 of 7]

    Expeditionary Ops Demo

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Dupree, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal admin, dresses a Lakenheath High School student with a bomb suit helmet at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing let students participate in multiple interactive demonstrations put on by multiple units and organizations across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Liberty Wing
    Lakenheath High School
    48FW
    48CES
    48SFS
    48COMMS

