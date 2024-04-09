U.S. Air Force military working dog demonstrates commands during a bite demonstration at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th SFS MWD handlers participated in an expeditionary operations demonstration to demonstrate why K-9’s are essential to base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
