    Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 6 of 7]

    Expeditionary Ops Demo

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog demonstrates commands during a bite demonstration at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. The 48th SFS MWD handlers participated in an expeditionary operations demonstration to demonstrate why K-9’s are essential to base safety by conducting searches, bitework, psychological deterrence and more. readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8340062
    VIRIN: 240403-F-YU294-1007
    Resolution: 6022x3387
    Size: 873.7 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Liberty Wing
    Lakenheath High School
    48FW
    48CES
    48SFS
    48COMMS

