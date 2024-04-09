The Red Cross Foundation educates RAF Lakenheath High School students on CPR procedures at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. Several units across the Liberty Wing held an expeditionary operations demonstration for LHS students to experience some of the responsibilities and duties organizations and units across the wing perform on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:33 Photo ID: 8340057 VIRIN: 240403-F-YU294-1009 Resolution: 5320x3540 Size: 3.24 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.