    Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 1 of 7]

    Expeditionary Ops Demo

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The Red Cross Foundation educates RAF Lakenheath High School students on CPR procedures at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2024. Several units across the Liberty Wing held an expeditionary operations demonstration for LHS students to experience some of the responsibilities and duties organizations and units across the wing perform on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:33
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Ops Demo [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Liberty Wing
    Lakenheath High School
    48FW
    48CES
    48SFS
    48COMMS

