From the left, Col. Anthony Mortrud, the Alaska Army National G-1 and incoming commander of the 38th Troop Command, Maj. Gen Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the 38th TC, bow their heads during the invocation of a change of command on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:28 Photo ID: 8339888 VIRIN: 240414-Z-SR689-1008 Resolution: 5733x3822 Size: 10.32 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thoughtful Reflection: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.