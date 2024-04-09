From the left, Col. Anthony Mortrud, the Alaska Army National G-1 and incoming commander of the 38th Troop Command, Maj. Gen Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the 38th TC, bow their heads during the invocation of a change of command on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8339888
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-SR689-1008
|Resolution:
|5733x3822
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thoughtful Reflection: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT