Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, pins the meritorious service medal on Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, at a change of command on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. The medal was given to Kelsey for his years of hard work effectively leading the 38th TC and taking care of the Soldiers within his command. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:28 Photo ID: 8339884 VIRIN: 240414-Z-SR689-1005 Resolution: 4695x3130 Size: 8.03 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meritorious Service: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.