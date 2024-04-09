Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, pins the meritorious service medal on Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, at a change of command on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. The medal was given to Kelsey for his years of hard work effectively leading the 38th TC and taking care of the Soldiers within his command. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8339884
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-SR689-1005
|Resolution:
|4695x3130
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meritorious Service: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT