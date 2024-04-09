U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division Band play music prior to the start of a change of command ceremony for the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Col Aaron Kelsey relinquished command of the 38th TC to Col. Anthony Mortrud in front of a crowd comprised of their loved ones and fellow servicemembers. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:28 Photo ID: 8339882 VIRIN: 240414-Z-SR689-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.36 MB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Entertainment: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.