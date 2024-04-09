Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Anthem: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    National Anthem: 38th TC Change of Command 2024

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    From the left, Col. Anthony Mortrud, the Alaska Army National G-1 and incoming commander of the 38th Troop Command, Maj. Gen Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and Col. Aaron Kelsey, the outgoing commander of the 38th TC, stand at the position of attention during the national anthem as part of a change of command ceremony on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8339883
    VIRIN: 240414-Z-SR689-1003
    Resolution: 5597x3732
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Anthem: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Entertainment: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    National Anthem: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    Meritorious Service: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    Welcome to the family: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    Showing Appreciation: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    Closing Remarks: 38th TC Change of Command 2024
    Thoughtful Reflection: 38th TC Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    change of command
    Naitonal Guard
    AKNG
    38TC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT