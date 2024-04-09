Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the family: 38th TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    Welcome to the family: 38th TC Change of Command 2024

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Alaska Army National Guardsman assigned to the AKARNG’s 38th Troop Command presents flowers to Kim Mortrud, the wife of the incoming commander, Col. Anthony Mortrud, to recognize her sacrifice and commitment to her husband and his military service during a change of command ceremony on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8339885
    VIRIN: 240414-Z-SR689-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.41 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    TAGS

    Alaska
    change of command
    Naitonal Guard
    AKNG
    38TC

