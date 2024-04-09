Welcome to the family: 38th TC Change of Command 2024

An Alaska Army National Guardsman assigned to the AKARNG’s 38th Troop Command presents flowers to Kim Mortrud, the wife of the incoming commander, Col. Anthony Mortrud, to recognize her sacrifice and commitment to her husband and his military service during a change of command ceremony on the drill hall floor of the Alaska National Guard Armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 14, 2024. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

