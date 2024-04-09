3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Wesley Malone, middle, and 2nd Lt. Justin Baucoma, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division, prepare at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Moore, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Over the past four decades, the competition transitioned from its initial focus on honoring the premier two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA, to its current form where they assess the top two-man team from the entirety of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

