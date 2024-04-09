Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition

    3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Wesley Malone, a Marin County, California native, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, crawls under barbed wire during the the 2024 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Moore, Georgia, April 12, 2024. Over the past four decades, the competition transitioned from its initial focus on honoring the premier two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA, to its current form where they assess the top two-man team from the entirety of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

    This work, 3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    InfantryWeek

