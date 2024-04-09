Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 8 of 12]

    3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Wesley Malone, and 2nd Lt. Justin Baucoma, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division, fire a machine gun at a range during the 2024 Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Fort Moore, Georgia, April 12, 2024. The BRC spans three days, setting the military's top, two-person ranger teams against each other, all competing for the coveted title of the best ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 04:14
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    This work, 3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

