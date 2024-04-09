3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Wesley Malone, and 2nd Lt. Justin Baucoma, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division, compete at the two-gun event during the 2024 Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Fort Moore, Georgia, April 12, 2024. The BRC spans three days, setting the military's top, two-person ranger teams against each other, all competing for the coveted title of the best ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

