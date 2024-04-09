U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Baucoma, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete at the two-gun event during the 2024 Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Fort Moore, Georgia, April 12, 2024. The BRC spans three days, setting the military's top, two-person ranger teams against each other, all competing for the coveted title of the best ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8338438
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-KB025-2148
|Resolution:
|5626x3423
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3ID competes at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
