Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240410-Z-RS771-1110 [Image 8 of 8]

    240410-Z-RS771-1110

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Representatives across the state of North Carolina gather for a group photo at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, to witness a first-time event, under the partnership of Safe Alliance and the NCANG, participating in a base tour and training regarding military victims of sexual assault and/or sexual harassment, April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8338375
    VIRIN: 240410-Z-RS771-1110
    Resolution: 5376x3584
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240410-Z-RS771-1110 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240410-Z-RS771-1065
    240410-Z-RS771-1079
    240410-Z-RS771-1003
    240410-Z-RS771-1049
    240410-Z-RS771-1021
    240410-Z-RS771-1089
    240410-Z-RS771-1020
    240410-Z-RS771-1110

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raleigh
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    N.C. JFHQ
    N.C.A.N.G.
    N.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT