240410-Z-RS771-1003

Representatives across the state of North Carolina gather at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, to witness a first-time event, under the partnership of Safe Alliance and the NCANG, participating in a base tour and training regarding military victims of sexual assault and/or sexual harassment, April 10, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

