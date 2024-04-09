Lindsey Melton, 145th Airlift Wing sexual assault response coordinator, conducts a training at the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, April 10, 2024. Representatives across the state of North Carolina gather to witness a first-time event, under the partnership of Safe Alliance and the NCANG, participating in a base tour and training regarding military victims of sexual assault and/or sexual harassment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8338369
|VIRIN:
|240410-Z-RS771-1079
|Resolution:
|4877x3252
|Size:
|936.12 KB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
