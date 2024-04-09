A U.S. Air Force representative of the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) answers questions in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a tour held at the NCANG base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, April 10, 2024. Representatives across the state of North Carolina gather to witness a first-time event, under the partnership of Safe Alliance and the NCANG, participating in a base tour and training regarding military victims of sexual assault and/or sexual harassment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8338372
|VIRIN:
|240410-Z-RS771-1021
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
