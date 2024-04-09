3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force landing zone safety officers assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, take five to hydrate during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian Forward Operating Site, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. Tinian FOS is an austere environment next to Tinian International Airport, and while it began as a barren patch of grass, in less than 24 hours, a few dozen Airmen stood up and began operating it as a fully mission-capable forward operating site comprised of approximately 100 Airmen with all the necessary military support functions to service and launch military aircraft, namely JBER’s F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

