    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 47 of 47]

    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force landing zone safety officers assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, take five to hydrate during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian Forward Operating Site, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. Tinian FOS is an austere environment next to Tinian International Airport, and while it began as a barren patch of grass, in less than 24 hours, a few dozen Airmen stood up and began operating it as a fully mission-capable forward operating site comprised of approximately 100 Airmen with all the necessary military support functions to service and launch military aircraft, namely JBER’s F-22 Raptors from the 90th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8338359
    VIRIN: 240410-F-IP109-1628
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 45.54 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinian FOS serves as power projection platform during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    Tinian FOS

