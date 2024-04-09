3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Durand, a 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, gives direction to Airmen from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing on using bamboo to build a shelter during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian Forward Operating Site, Northern Mariana Islands, April 9, 2024. The expeditious build-up of the Tinian FOS was made possible through the employment of the Air Force concept of Mission-Ready Airmen. MRA optimizes wartime operational mission generation through Airmen working side-by-side with Airmen outside their Air Force Specialty Code and applying those core skills when needed, in order to make the mission happen. In a wartime environment, ensuring redundancies with Airmen understanding and being able to act outside their core specialty will increase the survivability and effectiveness of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

