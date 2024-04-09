Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 45 of 47]

    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A C-130 Hercules out of Yokota Air Base, Japan, arrives with cargo and personnel supporting the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian Forward Operating Site, Northern Mariana Islands, April 9, 2024. AR 24-1 is a 3rd Wing-initiated exercise that focuses on Agile Combat Employment and employs a hub-and-spoke concept of operations with Tinian FOS serving as one of the four disaggregated spokes working under the hub situated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8338357
    VIRIN: 240409-F-IP109-1469
    Resolution: 7946x5366
    Size: 34.06 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    Tinian FOS

