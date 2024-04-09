3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

After delivering personnel and cargo in support of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, a C-130 Hercules from Yokota Air Base Japan, departs Tinian Forward Operating Site, Northern Mariana Islands, April 9, 2024. AR 24-1 is a 3rd Wing-initiated exercise that focuses on Agile Combat Employment and employs a hub-and-spoke concept of operations with Tinian FOS serving as one of the four disaggregated spokes working under the hub situated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)
Tinian FOS serves as power projection platform during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1
