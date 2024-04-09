Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 44 of 47]

    3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A forward operating site assembled and run by U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is operational in support of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, April 9, 2024. The expeditious build-up of the Tinian FOS was made possible through the employment of the Air Force concept of Mission-Ready Airmen. MRA optimizes wartime operational mission generation through Airmen working side-by-side with Airmen outside their Air Force Specialty Code and applying those core skills when needed, in order to make the mission happen. In a wartime environment, ensuring redundancies with Airmen understanding and being able to act outside their core specialty will increase the survivability and effectiveness of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8338356
    VIRIN: 240409-F-IP109-1514
    Resolution: 8038x4843
    Size: 30.67 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd AEW Airmen build Tinian FOS during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    Tinian FOS

