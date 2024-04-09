U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron play a card game at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. Airmen established a living area inside a hangar for exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 and participated in morale-boosting activities, which is critical to maintaining mental readiness for mission success. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:36 Photo ID: 8336869 VIRIN: 240409-F-EQ901-2021 Resolution: 8105x5403 Size: 26.3 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.