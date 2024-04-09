Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing arrive at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, for exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, April 9, 2024. The 23rd Wing sent Airmen from every specialty needed to operate expeditionary air bases at dispersed locations. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

