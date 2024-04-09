Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sashia Euley, 23rd Security Forces Alpha Flight sergeant, briefs 23rd Wing Airmen for exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. Euley provided an overview on how the 23rd SFS will utilize Airmen from different career fields to fill base defense roles to ensure security across the forward operating site. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

