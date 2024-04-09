Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 5 of 5]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sashia Euley, 23rd Security Forces Alpha Flight sergeant, briefs 23rd Wing Airmen for exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. Euley provided an overview on how the 23rd SFS will utilize Airmen from different career fields to fill base defense roles to ensure security across the forward operating site. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8336870
    VIRIN: 240409-F-EQ901-3036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.56 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon
    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    BOS-I
    Agile Combat Employment
    Lead Wing
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT