U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing receive a brief for exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. The 23rd Security Forces Squadron fire team solicited help from various units to provide base defense for the forward operating site, protecting personnel, aircraft, and equipment. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8336868
|VIRIN:
|240409-F-EQ901-3014
|Resolution:
|7619x5079
|Size:
|20.92 MB
|Location:
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT