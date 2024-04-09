Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon [Image 2 of 5]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron park an HC-130J Combat King II for a personnel and cargo offload at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. Airmen forward deployed to Avon Park to participate in exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, establishing an airfield in a simulated austere environment. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

