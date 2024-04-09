Ready Tiger 24-1: 23 WG establishes Forward Operating Site Avon

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron park an HC-130J Combat King II for a personnel and cargo offload at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 9, 2024. Airmen forward deployed to Avon Park to participate in exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, establishing an airfield in a simulated austere environment. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

