A collage of Grissom Air Reserve Base's annual award winners for 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 11:24
|Photo ID:
|8336863
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-LI355-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|135.81 KB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT