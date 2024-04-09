Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Harrington, 434th Maintenance Squadron aircraft integrated avionics craftsman, poses for a photo in the hangar of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, March 3, 2024. Harrington was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s noncomissioned officer of the year for 2023 during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:24 Photo ID: 8336816 VIRIN: 240303-F-LI355-3001 Resolution: 5263x3502 Size: 8.19 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.