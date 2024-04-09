Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexa Culbert 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Christa Leach, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo within the Civil Engineer complex at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 3, 2024. Harrington was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s First Sergeant of the year for 2023 during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8336815
    VIRIN: 240303-F-DK648-1001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 922.26 KB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023
    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023
    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023
    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023
    Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet Grissom&rsquo;s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman of the Year
    annual award ceremony
    annual awards
    award winners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT