Senior Airman Cayl Garland, 434th Maintenance Squadron crew chief poses for an official photo, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, March 3, 2024. Garland was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s Airman of the year for 2023 during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 11:24 Photo ID: 8336832 VIRIN: 240302-F-OA533-1001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 3.52 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Douglas Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.