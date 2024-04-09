Meet Grissom’s Enlisted Annual Award Winners for 2023

Master Sgt. Jordi Saunders, 434th Development and Training Flight noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for an official photo, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, March 2, 2024. Saunders was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s senior noncommissioned of the year for 2023 during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

