Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training [Image 14 of 14]

    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

    SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron conduct low-level flying procedures over Scotland, April 10, 2024. Low-level training flights help to prepare aircrew for future operational challenges and avoid radar in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8336186
    VIRIN: 240410-F-XA271-1361
    Resolution: 7519x5013
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: SCT, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training
    100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-35
    48th FW
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT