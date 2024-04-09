100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling operations over the North Sea, April 10, 2024. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach through aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

