KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron conduct low-level flying procedures over Scotland, April 10, 2024. Low-level training flights help to prepare aircrew for future operational challenges and avoid radar in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 05:47 Photo ID: 8336185 VIRIN: 240410-F-XA271-1347 Resolution: 6640x4427 Size: 13.66 MB Location: SCT, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW fuels 48th FW F-35s, conducts KC-135 low-level training [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.